Woman assaulted on south Toledo road overnight

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Police are searching for a suspect after a woman says she was physically assaulted in the 1400 block of Broadway in south Toledo early Wednesday.

The victim says she was walking down the street around 3 a.m. when a man approached her, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down the street. She says she fought back and ran away, ending up in a Taco Bell to get help.

Police initially thought she was shot because of her injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where her condition is not yet known. However, she was able to walk and talk at the scene.

The suspect ran away. Information about him has not yet been released by police. Though they say they are searching for him.



Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

