Classroom gardens expected in Findlay primary school

The gardens come in this packet.

FINDLAY,OH (Toledo News Now) – The Hancock County United Way is working with countyschools to end area hunger.

Oneway is to educate students about the food they eat by growing their own in theclassroom.

Theprogram requires $1,000 per school to start a garden in every classroom. Theyare currently in the process of raising that money.

UnitedWay is trying to kick off the project in the Jacobs Primary School, where 75percent of students are on a lunch assistance program.

Thegarden grows inside a pocket pouch made from 100 percent recycled materials. Itshould last between 10 and 15 years. All kits come with seeds and a curriculumto teach to students.

"Youcouldn't ask for a better price to teach children the importance of goodnutrition and how to be self-sustaining," said Heather Heilman, of HancockCounty United Way.

Ultimately,the United Way wants a classroom garden in every school in the county.

Formore information, click here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.