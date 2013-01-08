Dismembered dog returned to Oregon family

The dismembered dog went missing in December from a home in October.

OREGON,OH (Toledo News Now) – A family in Oregon made a gruesome discovery the dayafter their dog went missing. The back half of the dog was found in their yard.

"It'sclear that it was an intentional act, done by a human," said Lieutenant HankEveritt of the Oregon Police Department.

Accordingto police, the family said their 20-pound terrier Lola went missing on December27. They found what was left of her the next day.

Thefamily was too upset to be interviewed, but neighbors are now on high alert.

"It'svery, very frightening," said neighbor Noreita Hart. "I can't think of peoplethat would be that cruel…It really does worry me that there's someone in thisneighborhood who could do that. If they can do it to an animal, they canprobably do it to a human."

Policeare trying to find answers in the case, but said they don't have many leads.

Anyonewith information on what might have happened should contact the Oregon policeat 419-698-7064.

