Point Place properties removed from floodplain

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – There are 105 properties in Point Place that have been removed from the federal floodplain map, located near Detwiler Park.

"When the new floodplain maps came out in 2011 from FEMA, a lot of these properties went into the floodplain because the flood elevation of Lake Erie was raised," said Scott Sibley with Toledo Engineering Services. "We surveyed along Summit Street and verified the ground elevations along Summit Street were higher than the flood elevation and we submitted that information to FEMA."

The city has sent letters to the affected property owners, letting them know it's up to them whether or not to continue flood insurance coverage.

"This administration has worked very diligently on making sure the Point Place community doesn't pay those very high floodplain rates," said Councilwoman Lindsay Webb.

The city is also making the case to remove some homes in other parts of Toledo from having the flood zone designation.

"We have submitted other letter or map revision requests we have into FEMA right now that will reflect a lot of work we've done on our storm water system and take many more properties out of the floodplain," Sibley said.

