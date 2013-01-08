Findlay schools get new buildings

Findlay students returned from their holiday break to two new school buildings.

FINDLAY,OH (Toledo News Now) – Findlay students returned from their holiday break totwo new school buildings.

TheGlenwood and Donnell middle schools have brand new buildings this semester. Thenew Glenwood building is 18,000 square feet, with two floors and three wings.

"Goingfrom a building that was built in 1926 to a 21st-centurystate-of-the-art building…the feeling is phenomenal," said David Alvarado,Glenwood principal. "I think everyone is just excited to be here."

Bothnew buildings are equipped with new computers and smart boards. They cost $74million to build.

Studentsgot a peek at their new schools before Christmas break, and some didn't want toleave.

Althoughconstruction is still a work in progress, students and faculty are admiringtheir new space.

"Thisis the start to a building that will give us many years of wonderful memoriesand new traditions, great use and great education," said Don Williams, Donnellprincipal.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.