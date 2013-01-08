Lucas County to see more roundabouts

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Lucas County Engineer's office has a dozen new roundabout projects in the works to be completed over the next few years, and they're aimed at reducing traffic congestion concerns and improving safety.

Two modern roundabouts have already been built by the county at Nebraska-King and Brint-Mitchaw intersections.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday for the county and the City of Sylvania to move ahead with a roundabout at Brint-King, a $950,000 project which is funded mainly through federal transportation funds administered by TMACOG.

As development continues in the western part of the county, Engineer Keith Earley says the new roundabouts will greatly improve traffic safety.

"The biggest benefit of the roundabout is the safety," Earley said. "They pretty much eliminate the high speed side impact crashes."

Construction of the Brint-King roundabout is scheduled to start in June, 2014.

This year, the engineer's office is gearing up for a roundabout construction at Sylvania-Mitchaw.



