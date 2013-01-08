Toledo Museum returns ancient jug to Italy

The Toledo Museum of Art is working to return an ancient Italian jug to that country after it was discovered the jug was smuggled out of Italy decades ago.

The museum says an investigation by the United States Customs Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security revealed the jug was smuggled out of Italy sometime before 1981, then sold to a dealer before coming to the museum.

The museum says they hope the story will be a lesson to children, business and other museums.

"When you find out that something that you have isn't rightfully yours, no matter how special, no matter how beautiful, no matter how costly it may be - you give it back," said Steven Dettelbach, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

The man who sold the jug to the dealer before it came to the museum in 1982 was convicted of smuggling in 2011 and has appealed the conviction.

