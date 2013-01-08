UT holds town hall meeting on deadly campus stabbing

Just weeks after a student was stabbed to death on campus and another injured so badly he had to be hospitalized, the University of Toledo held a special town hall with students.

Police say on December 19 UT students and roommates Josiah Gallat and Erik Littleton got into an altercation that turned violent. By the time it was over both were stabbed, Gallat was dead and Littleton was left with injuries so severe he could not tell police what happened that night. Police are still investigation the incident, but say no arrests have been made and no suspects are sought.





"Just the fact that he (Littleton) did not [die] and Josiah did [die], does not mean that we know what happened in that stair way. And that's a message that we will certainly be delivering to students," said University of Toledo Police Chief Jeff Newton.

The event was a forum for students to ask questions about the crime, and safety on campus in general.

"It definitely was a good move, it showed that the university cares of some sort. It shows that the university has concern over the situation," said student Kenneth Brown.

