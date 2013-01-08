Council picks Enright to fill vacant seat

Toledo City Council voted to place Shaun Enright on council Tuesday. Enright replaces Phil Copeland, who left after being elected Lucas County Recorder.

Enright, a union organizer and former Toledo City Councilman, was the Democratic Party's pick to fill the seat. Two other democrats on council supported a different candidate. Council President Joe McNamara and Councilman Mike Craig had supported Jack Ford, pointing to his experience and their desire to maintain minority representation on council.

It took council three votes to appoint Enright Tuesday. It was republican George Sarantou who changed his vote on the third ballot to put Enright over the top with the required six votes.

Enright was sworn in immediately after the vote, and joined council. He said that fighting crime in the city would be his primary focus on council.

"People shouldn't have to feel prisoners in their own home because of fear of crime. We need to do a better job as a community. It's simply not good enough saying this is the best we can do," Enright said.

Enright will sit on council for the remaining year of Copeland's term, and will have to run for re-election this year as an at-large candidate to remain on council beyond 2013.

