Jamie Farr to leave Toledo LPGA event

Beginning this year, Jamie Farr will no longer be associated with the annual Ladies Professional Golf Association tournament held in Toledo.

Farr has been the namesake of the tournament since it began in 1984. Beginning in 2013, the event will be known as the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and Owens Illinois.

"Because of pending show business concerns which may prevent me from hosting the tournament in the future, I have decided to pass the baton to Marathon," Farr said in a statement Tuesday. "I am proud to be one of the founders of this tournament and am very proud of everything the tournament has accomplished over the past 28 years."

It was also announced Tuesday that the tournament would return to television in 2013. All four rounds of play will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. This year's tournament runs from July 15 – 21.

