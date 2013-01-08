Alabama quarterback's beauty queen girlfriend in spotlight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Poor AJ McCarron. Even after helping his team win the national championship, it's his girlfriend who's getting all the attention.



Alabama's routing of Notre Dame for its second straight national championship has been overshadowed in part by a new breakout star - Katherine Webb, girlfriend of quarterback McCarron and Miss Alabama USA 2012.



Webb gained tens of thousands of Twitter followers during and after Monday night's game. (Wanna become one? Follow Katherine on Twitter here.) ESPN cameras visited and revisited Webb in the stands, and announcer Brent Musburger piled on the compliments.

73-year-old Musburger remarked that she was a "beautiful woman," adding a "Whoa!" at another moment of admiration. Musburger also had this observation: "You quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women."

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Webb had more than 155,000 followers, trumping McCarron's 102,000. Before the game, she had only a few hundred.

To make matters a little more uncomfortable, after the Monday night game the Arizona Cardinals' Darnell Dockett tweeted her (publically) and asked her out on a date. He later deleted the tweets and admitted it was meant to be private - but that didn't stop McCarron from poking a little fun at him.

The couple met through the social media site and went public with their romance just before the new year.



Webb finished in the top 10 of the Miss USA competition. Her pageant biography says she studied business at Auburn University - which adds another twist to the story. Auburn and Alabama are longtime rivals.

