Vermilion parents charged in malnourished boy's death

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - The parents and a grandmother have been charged in the death of a malnourished 18-month-old disabled boy in northern Ohio.

The indictment was returned Monday in Sandusky against Adrienne Bartholomew and James Brothers and a grandmother, Debra Nelson, all of Vermilion.

Each faces charges including involuntary manslaughter in the death, and child endangering involving five other youngsters.

The three were arrested late Monday and jailed on bonds of more than a quarter-million dollars each. It wasn't clear if they have attorneys representing them.

After the baby died in November, authorities removed from the home six other children, most with disabilities and malnourished. The autopsy blamed the death on malnourishment and dehydration.

