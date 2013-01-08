Lenawee County man accused of sexual conduct with underage girl

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) - A Lenawee County man was arraigned on ten charges Monday related to allegations he had sexual conduct with an underage teen girl.

Daniel Pitts, 33, is being held on $200,000 bond and could face life in prison if convicted. Pitts faces ten charges in total.

Police say the crimes all happened with the same girl, sometime in late December.

