2 people hit by car in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Police confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in south Toledo. The injuries appeared minor at the scene.



It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Hill Avenue and Reynolds Road.

Two ambulances took the victims to a local hospital, Toledo fire dispatchers confirm. No other information on the victims' conditions is known.

