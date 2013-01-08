Former Hostess employees hope purchase brings jobs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Hostess employees hope purchase brings jobs

NORTHWOOD, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Two companies are reportedly bidding to acquire parts of hostess following its bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal reports Grupo Bimbo and Flowers Foods are in a bidding war of around $350 million.

Hostess shut down and sold its brands and bakeries in November after employees across the country began striking over a union-rejected contract.

Former employees of the Northwood, Ohio plant are still unsure about whether jobs could return to the plant. However, they say they'd like to see a new owner bring staff back.

"It's basically the same rumors that have been going on for years... somebody's going to buy us," said former employee Melissa White, "Are they just going to take over to not put Hostess back on the shelf? Are they going to take over to produce the product? You just never know what the outcome is."

At the Northwood plant, 160 people lost their jobs. Nationwide, it was 18,000.

The winning bidders could be revealed sometime this week.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level

    Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug level

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:49:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:40:37 GMT
    In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
    In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Prince appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows what experts called an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

    Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.

    More >>

    Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.

    More >>

  • McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

    McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:39:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:33:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, that he'll introduce legi...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, that he'll introduce legi...
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp as the Kentucky Republican previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.More >>
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp as the Kentucky Republican previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.More >>

  • California county considers fighting state's 'sanctuary' law

    California county considers fighting state's 'sanctuary' law

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:10:01 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:33:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento, Calif. Orange County...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento, Calif. Orange County...

    Supporters argue that the measure would encourage immigrants to report crime without fearing deportation, while critics say local police should provide more assistance to federal authorities.

    More >>

    Supporters argue that the measure would encourage immigrants to report crime without fearing deportation, while critics say local police should provide more assistance to federal authorities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly