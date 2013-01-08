Fundraiser to be held for Brian Minley funeral costs

Police are investigating the death of Brian Minley on New Year's Eve.

Questions loom after death of man found in Berdan Ave. home

MAUMEE, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Friends of Brian Minley will hold a fundraiser Tuesday night to assist with funeral costs.

Police say Minley was found shot in the back on New Year's Eve in his Berdan Avenue home.

Known as B.Eazy, he was a music producer and also studied psychology at the University of Toledo according to his Facebook page.

The fundraiser takes place at the Parkway Lounge located at 2550 Parkway Plaza in Maumee. It begins at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door and include musical entertainment. There will also be drink specials.

