Hancock County awarded funds for federal emergency food, shelter programs

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Hancock County has been selected to receive $10,292 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs countywide.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and United Way of America.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Hancock County are distributed.

Agencies represented on the local board include:

-The Salvation Army

-City Mission

-HHWP Community Action Commission

-Open Arms Council on Domestic Violence

-CHOPIN Hall

-Hancock County Chapter of the American Red Cross

-Findlay Hope House for the Homeless

-Hancock Christian Clearing House

-Lutheran Social Services

-Hancock County Agency on Aging

-A representative of local homeless people.

Local service organizations providing emergency food and shelter programs may receive funds available under this phase of the program.

Qualifying organizations are encouraged to inquire.

Under the terms of the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:

-Be non-profit

-Have an accounting system

-Be eligible to receive federal funds

-Practice nondiscrimination

-Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

-If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Hancock County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously through six local agencies that were responsible for providing meals, lodging, help with utilities and eviction intervention.

Applications are available at the United Way Office located at 245 Stanford Parkway in Findlay. Contact Michael Momany at 419-423-1432 or momany@uwhancock.org for more information. Inquiries must be received by Jan. 14, 2013 to be considered for funding.

