The house always wins: Hollywood Casino profits in December

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Gamblers may tell you the house always wins, and for the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, the saying is true.



New figures released by the Ohio Casino Control Commission show that business increased slightly in December compared to November at the newly built casino.

The report says adjusted gross revenue at the casino in 2012 totaled $103.7 million, which is money received by the casino less winnings paid to patrons. December's total AGR was $14.1 million, compared to $13.5 million in November.

Rich Nachazel, president of Destination Toledo, says through October of 2012, hotel occupancy in Lucas County was 54.1 percent, up from 51.4 percent in 2011. Besides helping to boost local hotel business, he credits the casino for helping to drive up convention business in Toledo.

"The activity is definitely there. Quite honestly more than I originally anticipated. I think our location, combined with Penn National Gaming, is a huge success for us," said Nachazel.

Nachazel says the casino was a factor in attracting the Heartland Travel Showcase motor coach travel show to Toledo in February. The show has not been in Toledo for a long time and is expected to draw around 600 tour company representatives to Toledo for the event.

View the revenue report from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

