VIRAL VIDEO: Trombonist mounts camera on instrument

New York Philharmonic Trombonist David Finlayson plays with a GoPro camera attached to his trombone.

(Toledo News Now) - New York Philharmonic Trombonist David Finlayson is making quite a splash on the Internet with a video he posted over the weekend.

The Philharmonic's second Trombonist says he mounted a GoPro camera to the end of his trombone and started playing. The resulting video, titled "Trombone Silliness", has already received nearly a million views on YouTube.

