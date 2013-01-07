Fugitive wanted after alleged brutal attack on pregnant girlfriend

(Toledo News Now) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Christopher Johnson.

Johnson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Division of Police for domestic violence, after an alleged brutal attack against his pregnant girlfriend. It is alleged that in mid-August, Johnson attacked his girlfriend by beating her face with his fist and then retrieving a large pair of pliers and continuing the assault. When the victim tried to flee, she was slammed into the wall and thrown to the floor. Johnson fled the scene on foot after police arrived.

Johnson is described as a 21-year-old black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be hiding somewhere in the Cleveland area and has a previous address near the 15200 block of Maple Park Drive in Maple Heights.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Johnson is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available.

