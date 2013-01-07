Troopers seize 225 balloons of heroin near Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH (Toledo News Now) – An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized approximately 40 grams of heroin in balloons, worth nearly $6,000, following a traffic stop in Richland County.

Troopers stopped a 1986 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Ohio registration, to investigate a warrant violation on northbound state Route 13 near milepost 13 at 11:34 a.m. Sunday. The owner and driver of the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A search incident to arrest revealed 225 balloons of suspected heroin.

Shawn A. Schiffer, 41, of Shelby, was incarcerated in the Richland County Jail. He is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, which is a first-degree felony. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.