Woman in serious condition after falling through ice downtown

A woman is listed in serious condition after spending at least an hour in the Maumee River Sunday. Police say she was found clinging to the side of the ice after falling into the river in downtown Toledo.

Police say around 11 a.m. Sunday morning a person staying in a downtown hotel notice something in the river behind Imagination Station on Summit Street. When crews arrived they found it was a woman who had fallen through the ice. According to police, Renee Williams was clinging to the side of a hole in the ice.

Rescue crews used a hover craft to pull Williams to safety. At the time official say she was suffering from hypothermia and unresponsive. As of noon Monday Williams is listed in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused her to fall into the river, or why she was on the ice.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.