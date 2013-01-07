Report: Buyer close to deal for some Hostess brands

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Several sources including Fox news, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal are reporting the company Grupo Bimbo is close to a deal to acquire some Hostess brands.

Grupo Bimbo is the world's largest bread maker and is reportedly interested in the bread brands by Hostess.

The Wall Street Journal reports Bimbo and Flowers Food are in official talks as Hostess looks to liquidate its brands following a bankruptcy.

