Police ID body found in central Toledo alley

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo police have identified the woman found dead in a central Toledo alley early Monday as 49-year-old Annette Logan.

A neighbor called 911 at about 5:15 a.m. to report a person laying frozen in the alley behind the 1400 block of Milburn Avenue near Auburn.

Police found Logan face down and unresponsive, according to a news release. The Toledo Fire Department then pronounced her deceased at the scene. Police say it appeared she had been outside for quite some time.

Officers on scene said Logan was found frozen and was half clothed. She had only minor visible injuries to the body. Detectives discovered that Logan lived in the neighborhood.

Police have wrapped up their preliminary investigation and are awaiting autopsy results from the coroner to determine what the next move will be. They investigated the incident as a homicide and collected evidence, although they do not yet know if it was a homicide. The cause of death is still under investigation. Detectives are tasked with figuring out if her death was because of the elements or something else.

"Whether it was hypothermia - which it very well might have been - or maybe something else that was not as obvious that could have caused a homicide. The coroner's office will be able to determine that for us. That will give us either the direction to go ahead with further investigation, or close it as far as a case of hypothermia," explained Sgt. Joe Heffernan with Toledo police.

Police should receive autopsy results some time Tuesday.

