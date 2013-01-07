Newborn dies after Perrysburg Twp. crash that killed mother

Ohio Highway Patrol officials have confirmed the death of a 9-months-pregnant woman involved in an automobile accident around 5 p.m. Thursday.

First responders at the scene of the Perrysburg Township crash.

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A newborn girl has died that was delivered Thursday at a Perrysburg Township crash site. The baby's mother, Rachel Kominek of Toledo, was nine months pregnant and died in the crash.



Hospital representatives confirm the little girl died around 2 a.m. Sunday.



Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the father Dustin Kominek was driving when the vehicle slid on ice at US-20 and Tracy Road. Another car hit the passenger side of Kominek's vehicle.

Dustin Kominek was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

