East Toledo home heavily damaged by fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Firefighters say no one was home when flames erupted at a home in the 300 block of Utah Street near 3rd Street early Monday.

Neighbors say a man does live in the house. He was not home at the time firefighters were called, which was about 12:30 a.m.

Fire crews had to open the roof, which caused flames to shoot into the air. Despite the heavy damage, investigators say the building is structurally sound and will not be torn down. The fire department does say the homeowner will need a new place to sleep.

Neighboring homes also sustained minor heat damage. No injuries were reported.

The biggest problem while battling the fire was getting water to it, since the closest hydrant was nearly a block away.

The cause is still under investigation.

