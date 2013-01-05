Future looks bright at Sylvania's Central Trail school

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - It's a $15 million investment in the future of Sylvania Schools.

The new Central Trail Elementary School opens its doors on Monday.

Saturday, the community had a chance to tour the new building.

From the outside, the school is designed to fit into the park-like setting of the surrounding community.

On the inside, there are earth tones and natural features.

It's quite a change from the current Central School on King Road, which is 86 years old.

"It's a huge difference. Absolutely unbelievable. I feel like it's a dream," said Central Principal Toni Gerber.

That dream includes classrooms with new technology.

There's also a state of the art multi-media center and library.

The gymnasium is an improvement over the old one.

The building was funded through a 2008 bond passed by Sylvania voters.

"Obviously the learning environment, classroom space and other spaces enhance the learning experience. We believe Central Trail has accomplished that," said Superintendent Brad Rieger.

Students also notice the difference from the old school.

"I like the gym, it's my favorite part," said Sean Smith.

"I like the library the best. It has more computers and books," added Sean's sister Mira.

Luke Johnson looks at it from a different perspective.

"I like how it's new and smells better," he said.



And that would be the smell of success in the classroom as Sylvania Schools moves into a new educational era.

