Cherry cola pulled pork

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Ingredients:

1 shoulder blade cut pork

1 cup brown sugar

Glass of cherry cola

Barbeque Sauce

Place the pork in the crock pot, and rub the brown sugar on it.

Let it sit for 30 minutes, and pour the cherry cola in.

Cook on low heat for 7 to 8 hours.

Take it out of the crock pot, and tear the large pieces of fat from the pork.

Tear the remaining pieces with a fork, and put them into a mixing bowl.

Add your favorite barbeque sauce, mix in, and put it back in the crock pot on warm until you're ready to serve!

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.