Toledo city council looks to fill vacant seat

Council members are divided on who should fill the current vacancy.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - With Phil Copeland being sworn in as Lucas County Recorder, Toledo City Council now has 30 days to appoint a replacement to serve the final year of Copeland's term on council.

While the Lucas County Democratic Party is recommending Shawn Enright to fill the seat, Council President Joe McNamara and Councilman Mike Craig are supporting Jack Ford, pointing to his experience and their desire to maintain minority representation on council.

"Jack Ford served on council," McNamara said. "He served as House Minority Leader and he was Mayor of the City of Toledo. I think personally he is the most qualified person, he's over-qualified."

"We should be looking for someone who can lead Toledo. We should be looking for someone who has experience in city government," Craig added.

It will take at least six votes on council to make the appointment, and right now it appears nobody has enough support to get the appointment.

Council will take its first vote on Tuesday, and if an appointment isn't made by February 3, Mayor Bell will make the appointment. Council members say they don't want to leave it up to the mayor to make that decision.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.