Hancock Humane Society near maximum capacity, encourages adoption

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Hancock Humane Society is making a big push to get animals adopted as it has reached just under maximum capacity.

The Hancock Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, which means animals can stay until they find their forever homes. It is currently housing more than 200 animals. Officials say a comfortable number for the shelter is 150 animals.

Officials are hoping they can turn around those numbers. They recently launched their first major fundrasing campaign in 35 years called "Paws for a Cause," in hopes of raising $600,000 to retire debt and repair the shelter.

The humane soceity did receive many donations during the holidays and officials say it made a big difference.

"I wouldn't say they're worse, but they aren't perfect yet. We're still working on it. We had very good support over the holidays, but it is still a day-to-day struggle, and we're still totally full," explained Paula Krugh, director of the Hancock Humane Society.

Krugh says they are still in the lower quarter of theIr donations goals. Learn how to help the Hancock Humane Society.

