Don't Waste Your Money: Target tightens return policy again

(Toledo News Now) - Millions of people are returning to the mall this month, to return holiday gifts that weren't quite right. Most stores will do everything they can to make your returns easy, but one store has tightened its return policy.

It's that time of year again: return season.



Chances are you have a couple of holiday gifts you need to exchange, but you haven't had time to get back to the store yet. Depending on the store, you may want to do that sooner rather than later.

Target Tightens Electronics Policy



Target has become a favorite store in recent years, not just for clothing and cosmetics, but for electronics, as well.



Sandra Lancaster just learned one downside to electronics shopping at Target: a short return window.



"The guy that I purchased it from told me as long as I kept the receipt and the items were closed, I had 90 days," Lancaster said.



She insists the salesman told her she had 90 days to return the Nintendo 3 DS she bought on Oct. 30. The back of her receipt even says "90 days for most purchases."



In 2011, Target reduced the return period for most electronics to 45 days. In September 2012, it was reduced again to 30 days after the sale or after Christmas Day.



"Target, I came to find out," Lancaster said, "had changed their policy in late September. But I purchased these items in October."



Sure enough, the fine print on the front of her receipt states the deadline was Nov. 29, 30 days after her purchase.



Lancaster never saw it.



"That's totally unfair, because this is Christmastime. There's no way somebody's actually going to look at it," said Lancaster.



After contacting Target, the store promised to reinvestigate Lancaster's case, but said the new policy was clearly on her receipt.

Lesson Learned

It's a good reminder for anyone buying electronics: Save your receipt, check the deadline, and get it returned as soon as possible, just to be safe.



While Target's return policy is a bit tougher than Walmart's, Nordstrom's, or other stores, it's not bad at all as long as you return something within 30 days.



So with Target, get those unwanted gifts back early, so you don't waste your money.