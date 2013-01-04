Toledo teen accidentally shoots self while showing off gun

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police say a Toledo teenager was hospitalized Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while showing off a new gun to his girlfriend.

Police say the 9 mm handgun accidentally discharged at a home on Linmore Street near Hollywood Casino in east Toledo after 10 a.m. Friday. The bullet struck the 17-year-old in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Since he is a minor, he should not have been in possession of a handgun. Toledo police say they plan to charge him with improper discharge of a firearm after he is released from the hospital. Those charges will be handled in Lucas County Juvenile Court.

