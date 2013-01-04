Delta Elementary principal dies after car accident

DELTA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Cory Sprow, first-year principal at Delta Elementary and longtime Pike Delta York High School basketball coach, died Friday following a traffic accident last week.

Sprow, 38, was involved in an accident on U.S. 20 near County Road 4 in Fulton County Dec. 26. He was then transported to a Toledo area hospital. He was pronounced brain dead Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Jay Lefevre says everyone in the district is grieving.

"I'm just trying to lead our district to be strong and make sure we continue to take great care of our students and take car of family in the long run," said Lefevre.

Originally from Edon, OH, Sprow had been with the Pike Delta York school district since 1998.

Flags everywhere have been lowered to half-staff in his memory.

When classes resume Monday, grief counselors will be on hand to help teachers, students and staff deal with the loss.

Sprow is survived by a wife and two children.

Visitation will be Monday from 1-8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Delta High School.

