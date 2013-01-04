Crews battle barn fire in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Firefighters from three area departments are on the scene of a barn fire in Perrysburg Township.

The flames broke out around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 199 and Neiderhouse Road. Fire crews from Perrysburg Township, Troy Township, Rossford and Lake Township were called to the fire. The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Several horses live in the barn, but it does not appear any animals were hurt in the fire.

See viewer video of the fire on the WTOL11 Facebook page.

