Police suspect same robber hit 3 MI businesses

DUNDEE, MI (Toledo News Now) - Police are investigating after three businesses in three different Michigan towns recently reported similar crimes.

Chief David Uhl of the Dundee Police Department says around 1 a.m. Friday, police responded to an alarm at a Walgreens in Dundee.

Upon quick arrival, officers found the front door window smashed and packages of cigarettes were stolen from behind the front counter. Police determined the suspect or suspects were in the building less than one minute and fled the scene in a vehicle.

During investigation, police learned businesses in Milan and Ann Arbor along U.S. Route 23 were also victims of a smash-and-grab with similar suspect descriptions.

All three agencies are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

