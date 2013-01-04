1 dead, 1 injured after falling through ice in MI

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - One man is dead and another is recovering after falling through the ice while ice fishing in Michigan.

On Thursday around 11:45 a.m., Lenawee County dispatch received a 911 call of subjects yelling for help on Timber Lake in Cambridge Township. Officials say the two men were ice fishing at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, crews from the sheriff's office and local fire departments retrieved one man from the water. Another was determined to still be in the lake.

The Lenawee County Dive team then responded to the scene and located the other man in approximately 18 feet of water around 1:20 p.m.

Gerald Lee Smith, 52, of Grass Lake, MI, was take to a Toledo hospital by air ambulance in guarded condition.

Michael James Shofstell, 52, of Saline, MI, was transported to a Jackson hospital, where recitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.