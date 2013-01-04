Cedar Point auditioning for performers

SANDUSKY, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Cedar Point's live entertainment division will host open auditions Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Sandusky, Ohio amusement park is looking to fill positions for singers, dancers and musicians. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old by May.

There will be three other open auditions on Feb. 1, March 1 and April 5.

Check the website at www.cedarpoint.com/auditions for more details and downloadable songs that can be used for the audition.

Interested applicants can also submit a tape with a resume to: Cedar Point Live Entertainment, One Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870-5259.

