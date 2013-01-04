Toledo man accused of killing wife on Christmas Eve appears in court

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Robert Carter, 43, is appeared in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing on an aggravated murder charge.

He remains in jail on $1 million bond.

Police say Carter turned himself in after his wife, Wendabi Triplett, was found shot at her home on Christmas Eve. Triplett was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

