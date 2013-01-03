Bedford Schools get security upgrade

LAMBERTVILLE, MI (Toledo News Now) – Bedford Public Schools is making major changes in security in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.

The changes are being made to assure students, faculty and staff they'll be safe when they enter the classroom.

Thursday night, heads were bowed and a moment of silence observed for the 26 victims in Newtown, Conn. at the first meeting of the year for the Bedford School board.

District leaders said it's unfortunate there are people who want to take away the freedom and joys of individuals, especially children.

"The school's primary objective is to provide a quality education," said Superintendent Jon White. "But we know that students can't learn if they don't feel safe."

Just after Sandy Hook, there was a fake bomb scare phoned into the district and bogus rumors that SWAT teams had entered the buildings.

"It's unfortunate that our society has become a dangerous place to be," White said.

All school entrances at Bedford Public Schools are now locked and staff or parents greet visitors, who must show picture identification and sign in at the buildings.

Bedford parents are relieved by the beefed-up security.

"I think it's an excellent idea," said Shelly Leist. "[You] can't be safe enough for the children nowadays."

White said when it comes to security, school officials don't plan to be asleep at the switch. They will be diligent with plans and upgrade them when necessary, all to guarantee that a tragedy like Sandy Hook never happens in the district.

