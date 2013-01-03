Fostoria business damaged by fire

The company in the building, which is located at 200 N. Town Street, is Morgan AM&T.

SENECA COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Fire crews battled a blaze at a business on North Town Street in Fostoria Thursday night.

There was heavy smoke coming from the building, but firefighters were able to contain it quickly.

The company in the building, which is located at 200 N. Town Street, is Morgan AM&T. According to it's website, the business supplies carbon and graphite, and provides applications engineering.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.