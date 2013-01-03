Local buses to the presidential inauguration

Toledoans have the chance to go see Obama sworn-in for the second time.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A Toledo man wants to take locals to the upcoming inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Mike Huggins organized a similar trip to Washington D.C. in 2009 and now promises the trip of a lifetime.

The inauguration buses will leave the Home Depot parking lot on Secor Road on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 9:30 p.m. The cost is $125.00 per person.

So far, two are filled up.

"I think it will be a great day and [a] historic day to be there and represent the city of Toledo," Huggins said.

He added that the 2009 trip was an unbelievable day and a dream-come-true, being there with all colors and creeds to witness history.

"No matter if Republican or Democrat, we have to embrace that…he's the Commander-In-Chief," Huggins said.

Besides the swearing-in, Huggins said there will be plenty of time to take in other sights around the nation's Capitol.

"Go to the Smithsonian before the inauguration, go around and sightsee," he said. "After that, sometime around 5:00, make your way back to the bus, get back here at 2:00 in the morning."

For more information about the trip, visit www.washingtonbustrip.com or call Mike Huggins at 419-932-5460.

