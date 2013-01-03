Pregnant woman dies, 3 others injured in Perrysburg Twp crash

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – Ohio Highway Patrol officials have confirmed the death of a 9-months-pregnant woman involved in a two-vehicle accident around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The accident occurred at US-20 and Tracy Road. A 2000 Toyota Solara, headed eastbound on US-20, attempted to turn left onto Tracy Road, when the driver lost control of the car on the snow-covered road. The vehicle came to rest in the intersection - right in the path of a 2011 Chrysler 300. The Chrysler struck the Toyota in the passenger-side door.



The passenger of the Toyota, Rachel Kominek, age 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her baby was able to be delivered by EMS personnel and was Life-flighted to the hospital. The baby girl was said to be in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

Kominek's husband, Dustin Kominek, 24, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.



Occupants of the Chrysler - driver Melissa Domanowski, 33, and passenger Jillian Sheetz, 34 - were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts, except Mr. Kominek. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.



