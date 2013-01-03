Suspects sought after 4 Wood County break-ins

A map of the roads where the houses have been broken into.

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The search is on for suspects involved in a number of brazen, broad-daylight break-ins in Wood County. So far, they have happened on Jerry City, Freyman, Mermill and Kramer roads.

Neighbors said their rural area in southern Wood County is generally quiet, but over the past few days there have been four cases of breaking and entering.

Flat-screen televisions, laptops, guns and cash have all gone missing.

"It worries me. Makes me feel bad for the people it's happening to," said Michelle Clawson, a Wood County resident.



Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said it is not surprising for this time of year.

"We do have an up in break-ins around Christmas and the holidays, because people have brand new things," explained Wasylyshyn.

Wasylyshyn suggests avoiding putting the box for a brand new TV or computer on the curb.

"They go around before trash night and they see that someone got a new 42-inch, beautiful flat-screen TV. You've just let everyone know that you got that and you may be prone to that," said Wasylyshyn.

Wasylyshyn also recommends installing an alarm system and getting to know neighbors. He said there is no reason to hesitate calling the police to report suspicious activity.

"I would rather send a deputy 99 times to go check on a repair man that's doing legitimate work on the house, than have someone not call that one time and have it be a break-in," said Wasylyshyn.

According to Wasylyshyn, they have evidence from some of the homes and are in the process of trying to connect it to a person or group of people. Anyone with information about these crimes can contact Wood County CrimeStoppers at 419-352-0077.