Woman sought after stealing 25 checks from BG hospital

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Bowling Green police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who they say stole 25 checks from a local hospital.

Police say every lead has taken them to a dead end and are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

According to police, on Dec. 16, hospital employees found a woman in the employee break room. When they asked her what she was doing she apologized, said she had an appointment, and left. Employees then called police after they saw her again in a vacant room.

However, when police arrived, the woman was gone, along with 25 checks from the administrative office.

"There were 25 [checks] taken. There have been attempts to cash at least three in the Toledo area at this time. They say 'WHC Health Services LLC.' They're payroll-sized checks, not regular checks, and they no longer use them. So if anyone comes across these checks, they would be fraudulent," explained Deputy Chief Tony Hetrick.

Police believe the woman took the checks, but two others have tried to cash them so far.

A surveillance camera photo shows the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the woman can call the BG Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

