Does It Work: Magic Tap

Reporting by Lauren Keith
(Toledo News Now) - No more spilled milk or juice. Magic Tap allegedly dispenses drinks perfectly, but Does It Work?

Like so many others who have seen the commercial for Magic Tap, Kendra Williams' family also thinks this product could be a hopeful solution.

"We need it for milk. We have a problem spilling milk for cereal. It makes me a nervous wreck to watch them pour it," said Williams.

Williams wastes no time setting up Magic Tap. Be sure to pour out some of your milk first into a glass before inserting Magic Tap, or you'll spill milk everywhere.

We give it a tap and Magic Tap's battery-operated motion gets the milk flowing in no time. Next, Williams tries it on a cereal bowl directly.

"It's easier with a bowl," said Williams.

It's easy to use with a juice bottle, too. 

Are you wondering how she cleaned this as she moved from the milk jug to juice bottle? That's easy, too. Simply squeeze up some water through the tubes to drain any excess fluid.

The true and final test: Is it easy for kids to use?

Williams' daughter has no problems, and actually had fun squirting it.

"I think we'd have more of a problem wasting liquids because they want to use it and they aren't drinking what they're dispensing!" said Williams.

Williams' family has been using this for almost a month now. She points out the dispenser has some trouble sucking up the last of the liquid. So, you might hold onto your cap as you near the end. 

"It works. It does what it says. It's easy to use," said Williams.

Magic Tap sells for $10 in stores and dispenses an easy "A" on this Does It Work test.

