Does It Work: Magic Tap

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - No more spilled milk or juice. Magic Tap allegedly dispenses drinks perfectly, but Does It Work?

Like so many others who have seen the commercial for Magic Tap, Kendra Williams' family also thinks this product could be a hopeful solution.

"We need it for milk. We have a problem spilling milk for cereal. It makes me a nervous wreck to watch them pour it," said Williams.

Williams wastes no time setting up Magic Tap. Be sure to pour out some of your milk first into a glass before inserting Magic Tap, or you'll spill milk everywhere.

We give it a tap and Magic Tap's battery-operated motion gets the milk flowing in no time. Next, Williams tries it on a cereal bowl directly.

"It's easier with a bowl," said Williams.

It's easy to use with a juice bottle, too.

Are you wondering how she cleaned this as she moved from the milk jug to juice bottle? That's easy, too. Simply squeeze up some water through the tubes to drain any excess fluid.

The true and final test: Is it easy for kids to use?

Williams' daughter has no problems, and actually had fun squirting it.

"I think we'd have more of a problem wasting liquids because they want to use it and they aren't drinking what they're dispensing!" said Williams.

Williams' family has been using this for almost a month now. She points out the dispenser has some trouble sucking up the last of the liquid. So, you might hold onto your cap as you near the end.

"It works. It does what it says. It's easy to use," said Williams.

Magic Tap sells for $10 in stores and dispenses an easy "A" on this Does It Work test.

