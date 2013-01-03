3 MI suspects arrested after troopers seize cocaine, heroin, crack

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) – Three suspects from Michigan are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 32 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of heroin, and 1 gram of crack cocaine, worth more than $5,500, during a traffic stop in Wood County.

Troopers stopped a rented 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with Michigan registration, for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 75 southbound near milepost 191 at 12:12 a.m. Thursday. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Christopher Holloway, 27, of Harrison Township, MI, and passengers August Allen, 24, of Redford Township, MI, along with Nicole Ferris, 25, of Lansing, MI, were incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center.

They were all charged with the following:

-Possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies

-Possession and trafficking in heroin, both third-degree felonies

-Possession and trafficking in crack cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.

In addition, Holloway was charged with driving without a license.

If convicted, they could face up to 32 years in prison and up to a $65,000 fine.

