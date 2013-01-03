CT BBB warns of Sandy Hook scammers

(Toledo News Now) - The Newtown school shootings were difficult enough for a community to endure. Now, the Connecticut Better Business Bureau has issued an alert to watch out for scammers claiming to be raising money for the surviving families.

It is a cooperative effort between the United Way and the Newtown Savings Bank.

-We saw bogus solicitors for Hurricane Sandy relief and expect them for the Newtown, CT tragedy.

-Don't respond to emails for donations – even those which look legitimate.

-Door-to-door and storefront appeals may be legitimate – or may be scams. You can't be sure.

-Do your homework and give only to well-known charities. Red Cross and United Way are safe.

-Contact charities directly. Don't click on Internet links from unknown websites.

-Donations may also be sent to:

Sandy Hook School Support Fund

c/o Newtown Savings Bank

39 Main Street

Newtown, CT 06470

