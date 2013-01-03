2 die, 3 escape Bryan, OH house fire

Ashley Jenkins and Sebastian McConnell died in the house fire. Their son, Nycholaas, was saved by Jenkins' parents. (Photo Source: John Trippy)

BRYAN, OHIO (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Two people died and three managed to escape a house fire early Thursday. It happened in the 300 block of North Beech Street in Bryan, OH.

On Thursday around 1:07 a.m., Williams County dispatch received a call about a structure fire at 316 N. Beech St.

When Bryan Fire and Police arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames, with reported people trapped inside on the second floor. Officials say three people were able to escape from the first floor, including an infant. Crews were able to contain the fire around 3 a.m. and a search ensued for the reported victims.

At 3:38 a.m., two victims were confirmed dead by the fire chief and coroner. They have been identified as Ashley Jenkins, 17, and Sebastian McConnell, 20.

According to a friend of Jenkins, the couple had been living in the home with their 4-month-old son, Nycholaas. At the time of the fire, Jenkins' parents were staying in the home on the first floor with Nycholaas. Jenkins and McConnell were on the second floor.

Jenkins' parents were able to escape with Nycholaas.

The Bryan Fire Department says the fire began in the living room area, but have yet to find the cause. The fire burned so hot, the siding melted on a neighboring house 20 feet away.

Friends and neighbors are shocked to hear the tragic news.

"Anyone who knows them would see this smile with Ashley and Sebastian's smile. Such supporting, loving, caring parents. They were not the typical teenagers, young parents. They were absolutely gorgeous and they will surely be missed," said friend John Trippy.

A memorial has already been set up outside the home. The Nycholaas McConnell Benefit Fund has been set up at local Huntington banks. Checks or donations can be sent or dropped off at any area location.

