Toledo hotel loses its Hilton affiliation

The hotel formerly known as the Toledo Hilton. (Photo Source: Hilton.com)

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The hotel formerly known as the Toledo Hilton no longer has an affiliation with the chain.

The hotel is located on the University of Toledo Medical Center near Byrne and Glendale in south Toledo. No information has been given yet on why it is no longer affiliated with the famous chain.

It has been the place of choice for several distinguished guests visiting the Glass City including both presidential candidates in the fall of 2012.

The Hilton website has removed the listing and now states there are no franchises in Toledo.

A call to the hotel Thursday morning was answered with the phrase, "Thank you for calling the Hilto."

Lawrence Burns, vice president for external affairs at UT, released the following statement:

"The University of Toledo recognizes the prestige of the Hilton brand and has enjoyed that affiliation with the hotel located on the Health Science Campus, but we recognize and respect the private business decisions of both Hilton and the owners of this hotel. We are confident the hotel will have a strong future whatever the affiliation, and the university and community will continue to benefit from a high-quality hotel located on our campus."

This is the second major hotel to end its franchise affiliation in recent years. The Grand Plaza on Summit Street was formerly affiliated with the Crowne Plaza chain.

