Perrysburg hardware store closes after 85 years

Mills Hardware has been part of Perrysburg business for 85 years.

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - A longtime fixture in downtown Perrysburg is closing its doors.

The owner of Mills Hardware and Supply said he wants to retire, so the store will close later this year.

Mills Hardware has operated in Perrysburg for the past 85 years. The owner said there's no market for a buyer of the store, and his employees are seeking employment opportunities elsewhere.

He said competition from large home improvement stores is not a factor in this decision.

Perrysburg resident Dave Kleeberger said he's sad to hear about the closing, since Mills has been part of the Perrysburg business landscape for nearly a century.

"When you needed one little part, there it was, and if they didn't have it they'd order it," Kleeberger said. "It's going to be well-missed."

The owner said a large banner outside the store announcing the closing is also intended to drum up interest for another business to rent space there after the store closes.

